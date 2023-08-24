Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 24 August
Saint of the Day: St. Bartholomew the Apostle
Pray this important novena for peace in Armenia

Philip Kosloski - published on 08/24/23

Christian Armenians in Artsakh are being starved to death and need our prayers!

Sadly most of the world is unaware of the 120,000 Armenians in the Republic of Artsakh that have been blockaded since December 2022. This blockade has its principal aim of persecuting Christians and starving them to death!

Dr. Tom Catena was recently interviewed by Aleteia about this critical issue and explained how Christianity has ancient roots in Armenia, “Armenia is a very unique country. It’s the first Christian Republic, even before Constantine. Armenia became a Christian nation, I think, in 301 AD. So it’s the oldest Christian nation.”

Unfortunately, the situation has become very dire, as the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg, USA & Canada explains, “120,000 Armenians in the Republic of Artsakh have been blockaded since December 2022 and are being starved to death by Azerbaijani Muslim forces.  The President of Turkey, an ally and supporter of Azerbaijan, has publicly stated they are completing what their grandfathers started, or in other words the genocide of the Christian Armenians.

Please consider praying this perpetual novena organized by the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, praying for peace in Artsakh and that the people starving to death will receive the immediate aid they need!

Join the novena by clicking here.

Humanitarian truck for Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more:Genocide again? Why is no one paying attention to Armenia?
Armenia
