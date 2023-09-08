The pope’s delightful spar with Sly Stallone at the Vatican

Pope Francis held a private audience with the actor and his family and they all seemed in great spirits!

When Sylvester Stallone had a private audience with Pope Francis on September 8, he was up against a more than willing opponent when he exclaimed “let’s fight!”

Despite walking into the meeting with a cane, the pope readily put an arm to mimic Stallone’s sparring hands as the pair chatted.

During the audience, the 86-year-old pontiff explained to Stallone, 77, that he’d grown up watching his films — something you could easily imagine having seen the pope ready to spar.

Although it was a fun meeting, it was also very lovely to see the Rocky Balboa star introduce his wife, Jennifer Flavin, his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, along with his brother, Frank, to Pope Francis.

Stallone, who was raised a Catholic, was visibly moved by the encounter. And Flavin, holding pairs of Rosary beads to be blessed, seemed equally in awe of the moment.

Stallone also shared another Vatican experience he’s had on his trip on social media, explaining: “Very rare and special moment. I was allowed to hold the KEYS that open EVERY single door in the entire Vatican City! Including the Sistine Chapel.”