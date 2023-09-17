Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 17 September |
Saint of the Day: St. Hildegard of Bingen
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Prayer as entrusting (part 1)

trust mountain

Blazej Lyjak | Shutterstock

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 09/17/23

"Have no fear of either your misery or your powerlessness, for I know well how to vanquish them."

When we’re hampered by our limitations, our inability, our weakness and lack, we’re tempted to quit — to just give up. But if we keep going, it’s owing to one reason: because we dare to trust. And prayer is an act of trust.

St. Thomas Aquinas tells us that “the word trust means primarily that hope which a person conceives when they rely upon the words of another whose help has been promised to them.” And Jesus does promise that help to us! We need to trust that … and we trust by actually entrusting ourselves to Someone. One concrete way to do this is to pray.

“This means total confidence even in front of all of one’s own weaknesses,” says Servant of God Luigi Giussani. 

If I recognize that my strength is in Him, none of my weaknesses can stop me. Trust is the certainty that Another will realize the ideal. It isn’t necessary to cultivate plans of perfection, but to look Christ in the face. Don’t daydream and aim for perfection, but look Christ in the face: If one looks Christ in the face, if one looks someone one loves in the face, everything is straightened out, everything falls into place. Happiness is to follow Another. Trust is the opposite of being suspended over a vacuum: Trust is being suspended over a fullness.

These are Jesus’ words of help that we can rely on:

Have no fear of either your misery or your powerlessness, for I know well how to vanquish them. Even when all seems lost, yet have no fear, for I know well how to choose among the many the one path, secret and unknown to you, which, in spite of all, shall lead you to the dazzling peak of love’s transformation (Fr. Paul de Jaegher, S.J.).

The prayer of trust is every prayer in which we declare, I will rely on Your strength — not on my own. Lord Jesus Christ,you are my strength!

~

Follow Fr. Cameron’s series on prayer here.

feet walking in sand
Read more:When we are undone, frazzled: Prayer is re-creation
Tags:
Prayer Is:
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.