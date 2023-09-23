Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
5 Beautiful things to make this weekend

Collage with crafting and cooking tools on colored paper

Shutterstock | Altered by John Touhey | Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber - published on 09/23/23

If you’re looking for a leisure activity this weekend, what about taking time to make something with your hands?

Some words from the saints really stick with me, and one quote that I love is this from St. Benedict, who wrote in Chapter 48 of his famous Rule: 

They are truly monks when they live by the labor of their hands as did our fathers and the Apostles.

This short statement packs so much truth and wisdom. There is something deeply meaningful and contemplative about working with our hands, as Christ himself did on this earth, spending his first 30 years in a carpentry workshop as his foster father St. Joseph did. When we consider that he spent 30 years working with his hands and only three years preaching, it’s really rather astonishing.

If you’re looking for a leisure activity this weekend, what about taking time to make something with your hands? Besides having a feeling of accomplishment and a chance to unwind in a thoughtful way, you’ll end up with something beautiful or useful to enjoy. 

Here are some ideas to get you started!

1Start a nature journal

A watercolor nature journal is a beloved part of educating my kids. They like to record birds, flowers, plants and other natural treasures they see outside. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marley Peifer (@marleypeifer)

If you’ve got some colored pencils and a blank notebook, you’re ready to get started. I like to start with sketching regional wildflowers or something specific to the season, like the changing fall leaves. 

Best of all, this is a craft the whole family can enjoy together, from youngest to oldest.

2Try a new recipe

I cook at home almost every day of the week (frugal families unite!), and to keep it from getting monotonous, I like to try out a new recipe once or twice a week. 

With the feast of St. Padre Pio, why not try out this yummy Cappuccino Mousse in honor of one of our great Capuchin saints?

The weekend is the perfect time to try a new recipe, when you’ve got a little time on your hands and can really enjoy all the steps involved.

3Fold a corner bookmark

Readers can always use more bookmarks, and these cute folded ones that go over the corner of your page are an easy and practical craft (click the right arrow on the video to see the tutorial). 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Creative Ideas (@__creative_child)

You can decorate them however you want, and I can already tell my kids are going to love the Pikachu option!

4Construct paper cup puppets

These paper cup puppets are so sweet to make, and lots of fun to play with when the crafting is done. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by paper crafts creator (@paper.crafts.in)

I could see these being really useful in the classroom, if you’re reading a play or storybook, as the puppets can represent the various characters. 

5Build an origami fidget toy

This origami fidget toy is mesmerizing to watch and would be lots of fun for kids to open and close over and over. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by paper crafts creator (@paper.crafts.in)

Little hands will love flipping and playing with this homemade toy during read-aloud time or while listening to music. 

