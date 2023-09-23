5 Beautiful things to make this weekend

If you’re looking for a leisure activity this weekend, what about taking time to make something with your hands?

Some words from the saints really stick with me, and one quote that I love is this from St. Benedict, who wrote in Chapter 48 of his famous Rule:

They are truly monks when they live by the labor of their hands as did our fathers and the Apostles.

This short statement packs so much truth and wisdom. There is something deeply meaningful and contemplative about working with our hands, as Christ himself did on this earth, spending his first 30 years in a carpentry workshop as his foster father St. Joseph did. When we consider that he spent 30 years working with his hands and only three years preaching, it’s really rather astonishing.

Besides having a feeling of accomplishment and a chance to unwind in a thoughtful way, you'll end up with something beautiful or useful to enjoy.

Here are some ideas to get you started!

1 Start a nature journal

A watercolor nature journal is a beloved part of educating my kids. They like to record birds, flowers, plants and other natural treasures they see outside.