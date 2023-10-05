The day of prayer and celebration of the Holy Rosary was the culmination of a nine-month novena that began on January 30, 2023. Now preparation is starting for 2024.

On September 30, 2023, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, hosted the first Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage. The day of prayer and celebration of the Holy Rosary was the culmination of a nine-month novena that began on January 30, 2023. The event drew a big crowd to the campus of the Catholic University of America, where the basilica stands.

The nine-month novena saw participants pray the novena prayer in unity on the 30th of each month, from January until September. They were encouraged to pray more frequently if they so desired.

Along with the novena prayer, they were also encouraged to pray five decades of the Rosary, especially leading up to the day of pilgrimage.

A press release reported that an estimated 3,100 pilgrims made the trip to Washington D.C. for the full-day event. It was quite a large gathering for the first iteration of the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage. Attendees arrived to the nation’s capital from as far as California, with one pilgrim reportedly making the trek on foot from Providence, Rhode Island.

Led by the Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph and the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary, the day included exposition and adoration of the Eucharist, confession, a 15-decade Rosary recitation, and a Vigil Mass. The event was further filled out with two separate talks from Father Gregory Pine, OP, and another by Father Lawrence Lew, OP.

The Dominicans have released the entire event, including the Mass, talks, Rosary, and adoration, in the below video:

The Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage is supported by a dedicated website that provides all of the resources and information needed to participate in the novena and the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage. While signing up for the pilgrimage is not necessary, it allows the Dominicans to get an idea of the headcount, while ensuring the pilgrims receive all the necessary prayers and information. The website also provides guides on the best ways to get to Washington D.C.

Visit the website of the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage to learn more and prepare to participate in the 2024 novena.