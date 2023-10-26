Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 27 October |
Saint of the Day: Elesbaan of Ethiopia
View autumn through the eyes of the saints (Photo gallery)

Autumn leaves turning yellow and red.

John Touhey | Aleteia

John Touhey - published on 10/26/23

Let the words of St. Therese, St. John Paul II, St. Hildegard of Bingen, and other saints transform the way you look at the natural wonders of this season.

Fall is a time of continuous change. Green leaves suddenly turn brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red. Flocks of geese and goldfinches head south, seeking warmer climes. The last crops are harvested, and the fields prepared for winter. At this time of year, the afternoon light takes on a special, crisp quality.

Indeed, there is great beauty in this time of transition. Yet the splendor of autumn becomes even more meaningful when seen through the eyes of faith.

In that spirit, let the words of St. Therese of Lisieux, St. John Paul II, St. Hildegard of Bingen, and many other holy men and women transform the way you look at the wonders of this extraordinary season. To set off on your autumn pilgrimage, view the slideshow below.

Read more:An autumn prayer
22.4.2010: Sant’Apollinare Nuovo, Ravenna
Read more:In Autumn, the church calendar helps to increase the flame of our faith
