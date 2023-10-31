Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 31 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Alonso Rodriguez
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope prays for the victims of hurricane in Acapulco

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - published on 10/31/23

Pope Francis is praying for the victims of a devastating hurricane that hit Acapulco in Mexico last Wednesday and has caused at least 48 deaths.

“I am near to the population in the area of Acapulco, in Mexico, hit by a very powerful hurricane,” Pope Francis said after praying the Sunday Angelus on October 29, 2023. At least 48 people have died and 36 are missing since Hurricane Otis hit the country’s southern Pacific coast on October 25, 2023.

“I am praying for the victims, for their families and for those who have sustained serious harm,” said the South American Pontiff from the window of the Apostolic Palace. “May the Virgin of Guadalupe, [patron saint of Mexico,] sustain her children in this hardship,” he added in front of the around 20,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Last Wednesday, the violent hurricane hit the Acapulco region, devastating many buildings in this seaside city. Hurricane Otis was rated as a category 5, meaning the highest strength, on the Saffir-Simpson scale of tropical cyclone intensity. In fact the hurricane hit with winds over 165 mph (266 kph) and has damaged more than 200,000 homes, along with 80% of the region’s hospitality industry.

Many areas of the region are extremely poor, with populations living in tin or cardboard houses, and thus the devastation was complete.

Mons-Carlos-Aguiar_Cardenal-Arzobispo-de-Ciudad-de-Mexico-1-edited-sm-.jpg
Read more:Cardinal Aguiar of Mexico: “I learned to pray thanks to my grandmother”
Tags:
Vatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.