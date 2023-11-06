Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 06 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Illtud
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What is the Church Suffering?

Purgatory

Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 11/06/23

The Church Suffering refers to all those united to the Church in a state of purgation after death.

Catholics often refer to the “Church Suffering,” which is also called the “Church Penitent.”

At first glance it may seem like a reference to the Church on earth, as we live in an imperfect world that is full of suffering.

However, the Church on earth is called the “Church Militant.”

What is the Church Suffering?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that there are “three states of the Church … at the present time some of his disciples are pilgrims on earth. Others have died and are being purified, while still others are in glory, contemplating ‘in full light, God himself triune and one, exactly as he is’” (CCC 954).

The Church Suffering refers to those who have “died and are being purified.”

After having struggled on earth to follow Christ’s army, those in need of further purification before entering Heavenly bliss make up the Church Suffering.

This stage of further purification is more commonly known as Purgatory and is the “washroom of Heaven” (as C.S. Lewis put it), which cleanses any sins or earthly attachments before the soul embraces the joys of Heaven. The members of the Church Suffering rely heavily on the prayers of the Church Militant so that they may proceed to their eternal embrace with Our Lord.

In the past souls in purgatory were often depicted as suffering intense pain in the midst of flames, which is why it became known as the “Church Suffering.”

The fire they experience is actually a purifying fire and is a representation of the purification they endure.

MILITANT PENITENT TRIUMPHANT CHURCHES
Read more:The visible Church on earth is only one part of a much larger reality
Tags:
Purgatory
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.