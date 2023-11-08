The Holy See and Australia are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023. During this time of reflection on the evolution of their bilateral relationship, the anniversary will showcase the two nation’s works to advance shared goals and highlight initiatives that honor half-a-century of cooperation.
Australia celebrates 50 years of diplomacy with Holy See
Taras Vyshnya | Shutterstock
J-P Mauro - published on 11/08/23
