“Christ’s peace must reign in your hearts …. Dedicate yourselves to thankfulness”: You can use this prayer with your family, before the meal, before Mass, or whenever you want.

Servant of God Dorothy Day once wrote that “in this month of Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for the trials of the past, the blessings of the present, and be heartily ready at the same time to embrace with joy any troubles the future may bring us.”

St. Paul tells us: “Christ’s peace must reign in your hearts …. Dedicate yourselves to thankfulness” (Col 3:15).

~

Our response to the grace is: Lord, we thank you.