Try to keep an interior spiritual journal during Advent

Pause during Advent to recall all the times that God has blessed your life and given you glimpses of his love and presence.

Advent is a powerful spiritual season of the year, one that we too often neglect on account of the busyness of our lives.

Yet, it presents to us a perfect opportunity to step back and reflect on the many blessings God has given to us.

Pope Benedict XVI suggested in a homily keeping an “interior journal” during Advent, reflecting on God’s presence in our daily lives.

Advent, this powerful liturgical season that we are beginning, invites us to pause in silence to understand a presence. It is an invitation to understand that the individual events of the day are hints that God is giving us, signs of the attention he has for each one of us. How often does God give us a glimpse of his love! To keep, as it were, an “interior journal” of this love would be a beautiful and salutary task for our life!

Daily examen

The Jesuit devotion of a “daily examen” is an example of this, where we can recall the day that has passed and discern the various movements of God.

We don’t always recognize the presence of God in our lives, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try and see how God is trying to speak to us.

The key is to remember that God is trying to invade our lives, to “visit” us on a daily basis. Often we are the ones in the way, not allowing God to act. At the same time, even if we refuse God’s entrance into our lives, he still tries to unceasingly, knocking at the door of our heart.

Pope Benedict XVI continues, “Advent invites and stimulates us to contemplate the Lord present. Should not the certainty of his presence help us see the world with different eyes? Should it not help us to consider the whole of our life as a ‘visit,’ as a way in which he can come to us and become close to us in every situation?“

As we approach Advent, may we see God working in our daily routine, constantly trying to be with us and lead us back to him.