Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 16 December |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Filip Siphong
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why rose vestments should remind us of the sunrise

Foggy summer sunrise in the Carpathian mountains

Andrew Mayovskyy | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/16/23

Rose is meant to be a color of joy and is often the last and most brilliant color seen before the sun rises over the horizon.

The Church lightens the penitential season of Advent on the 3rd Sunday, permitting the use of rose-colored vestments.

This color, while often jokingly referred to as “pink,” has deep spiritual symbolism.

First of all, this color should remind us of hope, as an issue of The American Ecclesiastical Review explains:

On the third Sunday of Advent … when there is a momentary interruption of the penitential strains lest the soul wrapt in continuous darkness might become disconsolate, the Church permits—with the sounds of music and the flowers on the altar—a light purple approaching rose color, to indicate the tone of hopeful joy which mingles with and relieves the application to penance. It is the encouraging caress of the Spouse, our holy Mother, bidding her sons and daughters to keep on bravely in the spirit of faith.

In addition to being a symbol of hope, it should also remind us of the sunrise.

Rose before the dawn

Often when viewing the sunrise right before the sun begins to peak above the horizon, theclouds will reflect a brilliant rose colored glow.

The color rose, in this case, signals to us that the sun will soon rise. It should not be difficult to see the spiritual symbolism of wearing rose vestments near the end of Advent.

The Church signals to us that Christ, the Sun of Justice, will soon rise!

Even one of the Great Antiphons in the final days of Advent echoes this symbolism.

O Radiant Dawn,
splendor of eternal light, sun of justice:
come and shine on those who dwell in darkness and in the
shadow of death.

When you see rose vestments during Advent, remember the sunrise and lift up your hearts in hopeful expecation!

ADVENT WREATH
Read more:The profound symbolism of violet and rose in Advent
Tags:
Advent
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.