Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 19 December |
Saint of the Day: St. Anastasius I
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Imagine the whole world waiting for Mary’s reply to Gabriel

ANNUNCIATION

Uffizi Galleries-(CC BY-SA 4.0)

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/19/23

St. Bernard of Clairvaux offers a beautiful reflection in which he imagines the whole world waiting for Mary's reply to the Angel Gabriel.

In the midst of the Advent season, the Church gives to us in the Office of Readings a beautiful reflection on the Annunciation written by St. Bernard of Clairvaux.

St. Bernard’s sermon imagines the entire world waiting for the Virgin Mary’s reply to the Angel Gabriel:

You have heard, O Virgin, that you will conceive and bear a son; you have heard that it will not be by man but by the Holy Spirit. The angel awaits an answer; it is time for him to return to God who sent him. We too are waiting, O Lady, for your word of compassion; the sentence of condemnation weighs heavily upon us.

He then goes a step further and considers what Adam and the patriarchs of the Old Testament would have been thinking, if they were looking at the scene:

Tearful Adam with his sorrowing family begs this of you, O loving Virgin, in their exile from Paradise. Abraham begs it, David begs it. All the other holy patriarchs, your ancestors, ask it of you, as they dwell in the country of the shadow of death. This is what the whole earth waits for, prostrate at your feet. It is right in doing so, for on your word depends comfort for the wretched, ransom for the captive, freedom for the condemned, indeed, salvation for all the sons of Adam, the whole of your race.

St. Bernard’s writing emphasizes how much hung on that single “Yes” to Gabriel. The entire world’s salvation hinged on her reply:

Answer quickly, O Virgin. Reply in haste to the angel, or rather through the angel to the Lord. Answer with a word, receive the Word of God. Speak your own word, conceive the divine Word. Breathe a passing word, embrace the eternal Word.

While our own response to God is not as momentous, we can imagine these final words directed to us, encouraging us to say “Yes” to God in our own lives:

See, the desired of all nations is at your door, knocking to enter. If he should pass by because of your delay, in sorrow you would begin to seek him afresh, the One whom your soul loves. Arise, hasten, open. Arise in faith, hasten in devotion, open in praise and thanksgiving. Behold the handmaid of the Lord, she says, be it done to me according to your word.

Fra Angelico, The Annunciation
Read more:The earliest image of the Annunciation known to date
Tags:
Advent
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.