Angels, an ark, and the saint also known as Santa Claus... these are just a few of the 'heavenly' ornaments that adorn my family's Christmas tree.

Our family Christmas tree is overloaded with lights and tinsel, with icicles, glass blown bulbs of green and red and gold, along with some beautiful decorations that were handknit for us by my mother which we treasure. We also have plenty of fun, kitschy ornaments that we have collected over the decades.

By far, however, the most vital things that hang on our tree are the “heavenly” ornaments. These are the decorations that continually call us back to the true meaning of Christmas. More than just a moment of good will and family togetherness, the Feast of the Nativity is an extraordinary event – God has become man and dwells with us.

Holiday decorations are wonderful, but ideally some of them should be holy, directing our minds and hearts to God. Visit the photo gallery below to see some of the heavenly ornaments that adorn my family’s Christmas tree.

And visit our Facebook page and look for the post of this article so that you can share images of the heavenly ornaments hanging on your tree!