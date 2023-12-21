Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 21 December
Saint of the Day: Bl. María Lorenza de Longo
In the heart of Europe, Slovenia is rekindling the faith (Video)

Lake Bled, Slovenia, with castle

ZGPhotography | Shutterstock

John Burger - published on 12/21/23

Ljubljana is one place to find the rekindled embers of Christianity on the Continent. Young people and students are picking up the torch.

It’s long been noted that the Christian faith in Europe has been on shaky ground. But one can find a different picture in the capital of Slovenia.

Each Wednesday evening, students pack the pews of the Church of the Annunciation in the old section of Ljubljana.

Organized by the Franciscans, the Mass draws young people from the universities of the Central European capital.

At the end of this month, Ljubljana will be the site of a major international youth gathering, hosted by the ecumenical community Taizé based in France. Visitors will be welcomed by a strong Catholic community.

