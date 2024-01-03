Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 03 January |
The Commemoration of the Most Holy Name of Jesus
New year, new striving: 5 Motivations from Pope Francis

Pope Francis as he greets pilgrims at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/03/24

As we begin the new year, we share some excerpts of Pope Francis' reflection on vice and virtue, from January 3, as motivation to start the year off strong.

Pope Francis has just begun a new series of Wednesday catecheses on virtues and vices. As we begin the new year, we share 5 excerpts from his reflection of January 3, as motivation to start the year off strong.

[Also enjoy 5 images from today’s audience.]

1
The Christian must strive

It is no coincidence that the first anointing that every Christian receives in the sacrament of Baptism – the catechumenal anointing – is without any aroma and symbolically announces that life is a struggle. In fact, in ancient times, wrestlers were fully anointed before the competition, both to tone their muscles and to make their bodies elusive to their opponent’s grasp. The anointing of catechumens immediately makes it clear that the Christian is not spared the struggle, that the Christian must strive: his existence, like everyone else’s, will have to descend into the arena, because life is a succession of trials and temptations.

Pope Francis as he blesses a Child at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican
2
Unmask, reject, repeat

The saints are not men who have been spared temptation, but rather people well aware of the fact that in life the seductions of evil appear repeatedly, to be unmasked and rejected. 

Pope Francis as he blesses a baby at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican
3
Nobody’s just fine

None of us is “alright”; if someone feels they are alright, they are dreaming; every one of us has many things to adjust, and must also be vigilant. … And a little examination of the conscience, a little insight, will be good for us. Otherwise, we risk living in the dark, because we have become accustomed to darkness and no longer know how to distinguish good from evil. … We must all ask God for the grace to recognize ourselves as poor sinners, in need of conversion, keeping in our hearts the confidence that no sin is too great for the infinite mercy of God the Father.

Pope Francis as he greets pilgrims at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican
4
Jesus will never turn away

Jesus accompanies us, all us sinners. He is not a sinner, but He is among us. And this is a beautiful thing. “Father, I have many sins!” – “But Jesus is with you: talk about them, He will help you come out of it.” Jesus never leaves us alone, never! … In the worst moments, in the moments when we slip into sin, Jesus is by our side to help lift us up. This brings consolation. We must not lose this certainty: Jesus is by our side to help us, to protect us, even to lift us up again after sin. … This would be a beautiful prayer to Jesus today: “Lord, do not turn away from me.”

Pope Francis as he greets pilgrims at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican

5
Dividing lines

We are always torn between opposite extremes: arrogance challenges humility; hatred opposes charity; sadness hinders the true joy of the Spirit; the hardening of the heart rejects mercy. Christians continually walk along these dividing lines. Therefore, it is important to reflect on vices and virtues …

Pope Francis as he blesses a baby at the end of his weekly general audience Paul VI hall in the Vatican
