Elizabeth of the Trinity for Year of Prayer 2024

Our prayer for this week was composed by St. Elizabeth of the Trinity (+1906), a French Carmelite nun and mystical writer. It is a powerful prayer to assist us in making an unceasing gift of self to God. And it appears in the Catechism of the Catholic Church — #260:
O my God, Trinity whom I adore, help me forget myself entirely so to establish myself in you, unmovable and peaceful as if my soul were already in eternity. May nothing be able to trouble my peace or make me leave you, O my unchanging God, but may each minute bring me more deeply into your mystery! Grant my soul peace. Make it your heaven, your beloved dwelling and the place of your rest. May I never abandon you there, but may I be there, whole and entire, completely vigilant in my faith, entirely adoring, and wholly given over to your creative action.