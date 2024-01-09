Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 09 January |
Saint of the Day – St. Agatha Yi
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Elizabeth of the Trinity for Year of Prayer 2024

Year of Prayer Elizabeth of Trinity

Aleteia composite/ Shutterstock

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 01/09/24

In preparation for the Jubilee '25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.

Our prayer for this week was composed by St. Elizabeth of the Trinity (+1906), a French Carmelite nun and mystical writer. It is a powerful prayer to assist us in making an unceasing gift of self to God. And it appears in the Catechism of the Catholic Church — #260:

O my God, Trinity whom I adore, help me forget myself entirely so to establish myself in you, unmovable and peaceful as if my soul were already in eternity. May nothing be able to trouble my peace or make me leave you, O my unchanging God, but may each minute bring me more deeply into your mystery! Grant my soul peace. Make it your heaven, your beloved dwelling and the place of your rest. May I never abandon you there, but may I be there, whole and entire, completely vigilant in my faith, entirely adoring, and wholly given over to your creative action.

Elisabeth_de_la_Trinité_lors_de_son_entée_au_noviciat_le_2_août_1901
Read more:If you love Therese, you’ll love Elizabeth of the Trinity
Tags:
2024 Year of Prayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.