Elizabeth of the Trinity for Year of Prayer 2024

In preparation for the Jubilee '25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.

Our prayer for this week was composed by St. Elizabeth of the Trinity (+1906), a French Carmelite nun and mystical writer. It is a powerful prayer to assist us in making an unceasing gift of self to God. And it appears in the Catechism of the Catholic Church — #260: