Argentina’s president formally invites Pope Francis to visit homeland

Trip, not yet scheduled, would be first time 87-year-old pontiff returns since being elected Bishop of Rome.

The president of Argentina has formally invited Pope Francis to visit his homeland.

In a letter the office of the president shared on X, Javier Milei wrote to Francis, “You know well that you do not need an invitation to come to Argentina. At the risk of saying the unnecessary, I invite you to visit our beloved Homeland, according to the dates and places that are indicated to us, keeping in mind the general desire of our cities, provinces and towns to count on your presence and transmit their filial affection.”