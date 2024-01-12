Revival Series provides nine days of Eucharistic reflections

The National Eucharistic Revival offers a way to enter into the spirit of "revival," preparing hearts to better receive the gift of the Eucharist.

As part of the National Eucharistic Revival, which will culminate in a Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, organizers have created a free “Revival Spark Series,” featuring nine days of Eucharistic reflections.

The website explains that, “Each daily reflection is designed to create time to pause from our busy lives and recall the goodness of God. We encourage you to move slowly through these nine days with openness, cultivating greater awareness of God’s presence in your life.”

A main focus of these reflections is the Eucharist, as the introduction of the series affirms, “As you walk with the Holy Spirit during this time, be open to how he wants to speak to you about encounter, healing, mission, and mercy—all flowing from a love for the Eucharist, the source and summit of our faith, in which Christ is truly, really, and substantially present.”

One of the main reasons for this free reflection series is to help ignite a personal response to the Eucharistic Revival and to promote interior renewal.

The success of the Eucharistic Revival depends on the changing of many hearts, spreading a renewed love of the Eucharist across the United States.

Anyone can access the Revival Spark series by going to their website.