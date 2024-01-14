4 Heartfelt prayers for Christian unity

Pray with all of your heart for greater unity among Christians around the world.

Christian unity has been a difficult goal to achieve ever since the beginning of Christianity. Even among the apostles there were disputes.

Jesus himself expressed his desire, “that they may all be one.” (John 17:21)

Below are four heartfelt prayers for Christian unity, asking God to unite Christians all over the world.

Prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

O most loving Jesus, we pray, by the sweetness of your divine Heart, convert the sinner, console the afflicted, help the dying, lighten the pains of the souls in purgatory. Make all our hearts one in the bonds of true peace and charity,

St. John Paul II’s prayer

Through all the means of knowledge, of mutual respect, of love, of shared collaboration in various fields, may we be able to rediscover gradually the divine plan for the unity into which we should enter and bring everybody in, in order that the one fold of Christ may recognize and live its unity on earth. Mother of unity, teach us constantly the ways that lead to unity.Mother of Good Counsel, show us always how we are to serve the individual and humanity in every nation, how we are to lead them along the ways of salvation. How we are to protect justice and peace in a world continually threatened on various sides. How greatly I desire on the occasion of our meeting today to entrust to you all the difficult problems of the societies, systems and states—problems that cannot be solved with hatred, war and self-destruction but only by peace, justice and respect for the rights of people and of nations.Mother of the Church, grant that the Church may enjoy freedom and peace in fulfilling her saving mission and that to this end she may become mature with a new maturity of faith and inner unity. Help us to overcome opposition and difficulties. Help us to rediscover all the simplicity and dignity of the Christian vocation.How many problems, Mother, should I not present to you by name in this meeting! I entrust them all to you, because you know them best and understand them.

Prayer to St. Irenaeus for unity

O God, who called the Bishop Saint Irenaeus

to confirm true doctrine and the peace of the Church,

grant, we pray, through his intercession,

that, being renewed in faith and charity,

we may always be intent on fostering unity and concord.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Prayer to St. Josaphat for unity