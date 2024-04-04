Pope Francis prays for earthquake victims in Taiwan

The Pope assures those affected "of his heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness." The 7.4 magnitude earthquake caused at least 10 deaths, and more than a thousand injuries.

Pope Francis says he is “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and damage” caused by the earthquake that struck the island of Taiwan on April 3, 2024, in a telegram published on April 4. He assures his prayers for the victims of the earthquake and for the rescue workers who are still searching for survivors.

The Pope “assures everyone affected by this disaster of his heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness,” said the telegram, signed by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and addressed to Bishop John Baptist Lee Keh-mean of Hsinchu, president of the Taiwanese Bishops’ Conference.

Francis “likewise prays for the dead, the injured, and all those displaced, as well as for the emergency personnel engaged in recovery efforts, and invokes upon all the divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

On April 3, an earthquake with a 7.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the eastern part of the island of Taiwan near the city of Chongde. In addition to the widespread destruction of infrastructure and housing, the authorities reported on April 4 that at least 10 people have died and over 1,000 were injured.