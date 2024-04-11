Indigenous Amazon leader asks Pope to defend his people

Davi Kopenawa, an indigenous leader of the Amazonian Yanomami people, met with the Pope to ask him for support in defending his people and land.

Shortly before the general audience on April 10, 2024, Pope Francis met with Davi Kopenawa, an indigenous leader of the Amazonian Yanomami people. The leader met with the Argentine Pontiff to plead the cause of his people, who have been victims of illegal gold miners who have proliferated in Brazil in recent years.

Isabella H. de Carvalho / I.MEDIA

“I wanted to meet an authority; [the Pope] is a respected person,” said the 68-year-old leader and shaman in an interview with I.MEDIA.

Davi Kopenawa had already exchanged letters with Pope Francis in 2020, via a Catholic missionary.

“I was moved,” he said. Kopenawa has received various international awards for his commitment to defending the rights of Amazonian peoples.

During their private exchange, he spoke to the Pope about the threats facing the Yanomami people. The 20,000 or so members of this ethnic group living on the border between Brazil and Venezuela have been victims of illegal miners – “garimpeiros” in Portuguese – who have polluted rivers, cut down trees, and spread deadly diseases to the around 300 Yanomami villages.