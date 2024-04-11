As part of the 2024 Year of Prayer in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, Pope Francis visited 200 children in a parish on the outskirts of Rome.

Pope Francis made a surprise visit to a parish on the outskirts of Rome to meet 200 children who are part of the catechism groups, the Holy See Press Office announced on April 11, 2024. The outing is something the Pope wanted to do as part of the 2024 Year of Prayer leading up to the 2025 Jubilee in Rome.

The 87-year-old Pope visited the parish of St. John Mary Vianney in the Borghesiana neighborhood, around 20 kilometers (around 12 miles) from the Vatican, in the afternoon. The children, who are preparing for their First Communion, “joyfully welcomed the Pope, who arrived in the community by surprise,” said a press release that the Holy See sent out in the early evening.

Vatican Media

This visit is the Pontiff’s first appointment of a “School of Prayer” initiative. The Jubilee is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

In January Jubilee organizers said a School of Prayer initiative would be similar to the “Fridays of Mercy” that Francis did during the 2016 Jubilee of Mercy. As part of this initiative the Pope visited, often by surprise, different places around Rome.

Catechism lesson from the Pope

For almost an hour, the Pope gave the children a catechism lesson and answered their questions. He insisted on the importance for a Christian to say “thank you,” “please,” and “sorry.”

In images posted on social media by a journalist from Vatican News — the official media outlet of the Holy See and the only one authorized to attend and cover the event — Pope Francis appeared smiling.

“I brought rosaries and Easter eggs, what do you want? Rosaries or Easter eggs?” he asked them.