Archbishop Broglio has been permitted to grant plenary indulgences for those who participate in the National Eucharistic Congress and pilgrimage.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that all Catholics who participate in the National Eucharistic Congress and the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will be eligible for a plenary indulgence. The National Eucharistic Congress will take place in Indianapolis with five days of events, from July 17 to 21, 2024.

The USCCB announced the availability of indulgences on April 9, noting that it was approved by the Vatican. Archbishop Broglio, president of the USCCB, commented:

Through the efforts of the revival over the last two years, we have been building up to the pilgrimage and congress that will offer Catholics a chance to experience a profound, personal revival of faith in the Eucharist. Pope Francis continues to encourage and support us as we seek to share Christ’s love with a world that is desperately in need of Him.

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage

The first way to qualify for a plenary indulgence is to participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, any time between May 17 and July 16, 2024. The four routes of the US pilgrimage extend for over 6,500 miles, with all of them ending in Indianapolis, just in time for the National Eucharistic Congress.

Along with walking a stretch of the pilgrimage, those who seek a plenary indulgence must attend sacramental Confession, receive Eucharistic Communion, and pray for the intentions of the Holy Father.

The USCCB notes that the acquisition of a plenary indulgence is open to the elderly and infirm who cannot physically walk a pilgrimage route. These people must “participate in spirit” with those on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, “uniting their prayers, pains, or inconveniences with Christ and the pilgrimage.” They must also receive the aforementioned sacraments and pray for the pope’s intentions.

National Eucharistic Congress

Along with the pilgrimage announcement, it was announced that Archbishop Broglio will be permitted to grant plenary indulgences to those who participate in the National Eucharistic Congress. Along with attending one of the various events of the congress, those who seek this indulgence must also seek sacramental Confession, receive Eucharistic Communion, and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father.

As with the pilgrimage, the elderly and infirm are welcome to seek the indulgence, with the same stipulations for participating in spirit and prayer. The USCCB also notes that those who receive the Papal Blessing through media communications may also be granted a plenary indulgence, if they cannot make the trip to Indianapolis.

