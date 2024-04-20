Daughter’s vital reminder for all children young and old

In a post shared on Instagram, 37-year-old Nisse Noble sends a poignant message to all.

It would be safe to say that lots of children take their parents for granted throughout their childhood, and often beyond. For the mothers and fathers who’ve given us unconditional love all our lives, there is an assumption that they’ll be around forever — even though realistically we know this cannot be the case.

Yet one loving daughter shared a short video on Instagram that gave us a timely reminder to make the most of the time we have with our parents, while we still can.

Posting on Gayle Tales — an account that documents the “aggressive kindness” of a “quirky engineer” 77-year-old, Gayle Noble — her daughter Nisse Noble pointed out: “We always talk about how precious time is with our kids before they grow up … but what about the time with our parents before they are gone?”

She goes on to add: “Don’t be afraid to capture those little memories with your parents. I wish I had more of them with my dad. That is a big part of why I started filming mom and created this page to share her with all of you 💕”

The video received a myriad of comments, with a lot of people commenting on how painful life was since the passing of a parent, or sharing things about their own deceased parents that they loved so much.

But, for those whose loving parents are still alive, it’s important to remember that we never know what will happen in life, and we should certainly cherish all those we love while we can.

Devoted to kindness

This particular post is just one of several that shares the life of the somewhat eccentric, but excessively kind, engineer who is never without her plush hat.

Before retiring and embarking on a life devoted to doing kind acts for others, Noble was an engineer. She invented an interface chip that was used in one of the first computers, and according to CBS News, she has over 50 patents to her name.

While her career was impressive, her desire to spread kindness is even more remarkable. Her drive-by drop offs of cookies and muffins to those working for UPS, or in supermarkets, among others, try and help spread a little joy and gratitude.

As shared by one UPS employee with CBS News, she’ll state: “You guys have such a hard job, I know what you’re going through, I’ve done it before, and here are some muffins to get you through the day!'” She’ll then zip off to her next delivery.

It seems that both Gayle and her daughter Nisse are intent on sharing with as many people as possible the importance of creating an “aggressively kind world.” Hopefully the pair will continue to do so for many years to come, and Nisse will continue to make the most of every single moment she has with her mom.