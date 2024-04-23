Chart topping singing nuns release beautiful new single

After reaching #1 in 2020, the Poor Clares released four enormous albums with mediations on the four seasons, creating a vast catalogue of sacred music.

The Poor Clares of Arundel are back with a brand new release for 2024. The song, “My Peace I Give You,” is a beautiful hymn that is given a superb treatment by this talented group of singers.

The first word that came to mind when listening to “My Peace I Give You,” was simply “exquisite.” Supported by the sounds of church bells and a subdued orchestral arrangement, the tune opens up with the word “peace,” repeated several times, a word that describes the incredible atmosphere that just 9 singers can produce.

In the description of the video, the Poor Clares explain that this single was recorded to address hundreds of letters of fans asking for more music. The Poor Clares grew an enormous following with their first album, For the Light of the World, in 2020. The 16-song release was jam-packed with incredible liturgical music that was so strongly received it became one of the best selling musical releases from a group of nuns. It went so far as to take #1 on both the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart and the Official Specialist Classical Chart.

In 2021, they came back in a big way, beginning an ambitious four-album project that presented meditations on the four seasons. Each of these four works are enormous, with dozens of liturgical hymns and songs, featuring breathtaking performances by the Poor Clares. The “Winter Mediation Mix” alone has 67 tracks, while the others are all approaching 60.

Aleteia previously reported that the Poor Clares began recording sacred music as a means of bringing comfort to those who were isolating during the pandemic. From this lovely sentiment they have grown into a very professional choir that produces some of the finest Catholic music on the market.

Visit Spotify to hear their four Meditation albums in their entirety.

Be sure to follow the YouTube channel of Decca Records to hear more from the Poor Clares.