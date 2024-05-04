The two leaders met for 20 minutes behind closed doors. King Abdullah II emphasized the need to end the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Pope Francis received King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Vatican on May 2, 2024. The monarch told him of the need to put an end to the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and “the violence of the Israeli settlers against the Palestinians.”

The 20-minute meeting between King Abdullah II and Pope Francis took place behind closed doors. Nothing has been released by the Vatican about the exchanges, apart from the fact that the meeting was “very cordial” between the two men, who know each other well. The king has visited Rome on several occasions, and Pope Francis visited Jordan in May 2014.

From the Hashemite kingdom, a statement details that the king spoke to the Pope about “the need to put an end to the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Jerusalem, as well as in the West Bank.”

He also warned of “the consequences of the ongoing Israeli violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.”

Discussions between the Pope and the king also focused on the situation in Gaza, with Abdullah II stressing the need to “immediately put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe” and “impose a lasting ceasefire.”

He called for the delivery of aid to the Strip to be guaranteed without “obstruction or delay.”

The need for a two-state solution

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he reminded Pope Francis of his position: “The only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace is the two-state solution, which guarantees the creation of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Holy See also regularly reiterates its own vision of a two-state solution to enable Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security.

On Thursday in Rome, the king of Jordan also met Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. She praised Jordan’s humanitarian role in Gaza. Tons of foodstuffs have been transported by road and air to the Palestinian enclave.