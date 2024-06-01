To celebrate the feast of the Visitation, clergy, nuns, and laity prayed and processed to the replica of the Grotto of Lourdes nestled within the Vatican.

On May 31, the feast of Mary’s visitation to Elizabeth, and also the close of the month traditionally associated with Mary, there was a candlelight procession in the Vatican.

Among the many beautiful statues in the Vatican Gardens, there is a replica of the Lourdes Grotto.

Those bearing candles and praying to Our Lady finished the procession at the grotto.

The Gardens are nestled right behind St. Peter’s: a beautiful green area spanning 57 acres, where trees, flowers, and works of art blend in a deeply harmonious way.