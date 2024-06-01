On May 31, the feast of Mary’s visitation to Elizabeth, and also the close of the month traditionally associated with Mary, there was a candlelight procession in the Vatican.
Among the many beautiful statues in the Vatican Gardens, there is a replica of the Lourdes Grotto.
Those bearing candles and praying to Our Lady finished the procession at the grotto.
The Gardens are nestled right behind St. Peter’s: a beautiful green area spanning 57 acres, where trees, flowers, and works of art blend in a deeply harmonious way.