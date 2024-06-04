The Lord’s Prayer is a prayer of trust in God’s goodness

Whenever we pray the Our Father, we express in some way our trust in God and in his desire to give good things to his children.

Each of the petitions within the Lord’s Prayer focuses on a different spiritual theme that has various aspects to it.

For example, when we pray “Give us this day our daily bread,” it is first of all a prayer of trust in God’s goodness.

Give us

While the petition “Give us” may seem as though it is coming from a greedy child who continually bugs their parents for everything; it can also come from a child who firmly trusts in their loving Father.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains how this petition should be viewed according to the latter, and how it should highlight our trust in God:

“Give us“: The trust of children who look to their Father for everything is beautiful. “He makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” He gives to all the living “their food in due season.” Jesus teaches us this petition, because it glorifies our Father by acknowledging how good he is, beyond all goodness. CCC 2828

The good news is that God is kind, compassionate and generous, always wanting what is true, good and beautiful for his children.

Jesus reminded us of the Father’s goodness when he made the following analogy:

Or what man of you, if his son asks him for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a serpent? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him! Matthew 7:9-11

Furthermore, this petition in the Lord’s Prayer highlights our unique covenantal relationship with God:

“Give us” also expresses the covenant. We are his and he is ours, for our sake. But this “us” also recognizes him as the Father of all men and we pray to him for them all, in solidarity with their needs and sufferings. CCC 2829

We are “his” and this covenant allows us to ask God for whatever we need. We may not always receive exactly what we want, but we always receive what it is that God knows we need.

The next time you prayer the Our Father, try to remember that it is a prayer of a child to their loving Father, who seeks to his children give many good gifts.