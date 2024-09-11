Aleteia
College students: the one thing you need for your dorm room!

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/11/24
For Catholic students everywhere, once you've settled into your dorm room, you should consider this essential thing.

There have been a myriad of posts talking about the different efforts being made to have the perfect dorm room. In fact, some parents have paid eye-watering amounts to make sure their offspring's room feels like home.

However, even if your child's room is picture-perfect, there might be something you haven't considered, especially if you're Catholic.

A recent Instagram post from fathersimonteller and dominicanfriars showed Fr. Simon Teller, the chaplain at Providence College, blessing one of the student's dorm rooms in Aquinas Hall. As his post explains, it's "one of the highlights of the semester" for the Dominican friar.

While all the students in the Catholic college are lucky enough to have their rooms blessed, this might not be the case for students studying in colleges that are not Catholic.

Therefore, while your children are settling in to their new dorms, you might suggest to them about contacting their college chaplain, or local parish priest, and asking them to have their rooms blessed, to not only keep them safe, but to maybe inspire their education.

