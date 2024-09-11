East Timorese airline offers ‘spiritual safety’ card

When Pope Francis leaves a country he visits, he usually boards a plane chartered by a local airline. The East Timorese company Aero Dili was entrusted with this mission, enabling the pontiff to reach his next destination, Singapore, after a four-hour flight.
On board, each passenger — including the journalists following the pontiff — found in the small pocket on the back of the seats the ever-present cardboard sheet explaining the safety instructions in the event of an emergency. But, very unexpectedly, another document titled “Invocation” was also slipped in.
This sheet, identical in format to the safety rules, offers on its reverse side six brief prayers for those about to embark. They are addressed to the followers of the six majority religions in the region around East Timor: Catholicism (98% of the population of East Timor), Islam (the majority religion in neighboring Indonesia), Protestantism (very present in northern Sulawesi, for example), Hinduism (in Bali), Buddhism (the leading religion in Singapore), and Confucianism, which is present in all these countries due to the strong presence of a Chinese diaspora.
“Spiritual safety” measures
There are two reasons for the care taken by this Timorese company. The first is that Aero Dili is part of the cultural promotion of religious tolerance carried out by the country, fully aligned with the Holy See on this issue. The second is a clear desire on the part of Timorese elites to maintain good relations with Muslim Indonesia, a former occupier that has become an essential partner and one of the most committed countries in the field of interreligious dialogue.
The proposed prayer for Catholics
Here is the prayer for Catholics, as written on the card:
In the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit, amen. We ask You: Grant us a safe journey, with good and pleasant weather. Give us the guidance of Your holy angels, including the air crew, so that they can take us to our destination safely. We also ask that our family, whom we left behind, please comfort them in peace, please, until we can finally be in touch with them again. Blessed be Your name, now and forever. In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, amen.
A historic day
Upon the arrival of Pope Francis' plane in Singapore, the chief purser delivered a message to emphasize the “historic” nature of this flight for their airline and thanked the pope, cardinals, and bishops on board with great diligence.