Need a plan for your spiritual life? Pope proposes this

In the Timorese capital of Dili, Pope Francis visited the Irmas Alma school in the center of the city. The institute is run by the Sisters of Mercy (of Indonesian origin) and takes care of disabled or disadvantaged children.
Handing out rosaries and sweets and allowing his hands and sometimes even his feet to be kissed by the young schoolchildren with Down syndrome, autism, blindness, or physical disabilities, the Pope praised in this work what he called "the sacrament of the poor."
The Holy Father said that there is something about the Gospel that "always makes me think."
When Jesus talks about the final judgement, he says to some people: 'Come with me,' but he does not say: 'Come with me because you were baptized, because you were confirmed, because you were married in the Church, because you did not lie, because you did not steal.' No, he says; 'Come with me because you took care of me.' Jesus says: 'Come with me because you took care of me when I was hungry, and you gave me food, when I was thirsty, and you gave me drink, when I was sick, and you visited me,' and so on. I call this the sacrament of the poor. A love that encourages, that edifies, that strengthens.
The Pope said that this love is what is found at the school. "Without love, this makes no sense."
But, the Pope continued, we can only come to understand Jesus' love for us, when we start to practice love.
"Sharing our lives with those who are most in need is a program, a program for you, and a program for every Christian. I want to thank you for what you do," he said.
The children are our teachers
The Holy Father added his most exuberant thanks, though, to the "girls and boys and young people who spoke to us about letting themselves be cared for. They teach us to let ourselves be cared for by God. To let ourselves be cared for by God and not by any number of ideas, or plans, or whims. To let ourselves be taken care of by God. They are our teachers. Thank you for this."
The Pope called for a sleeping child, named Silvano, to be brought to him.
What does Silvano teach us? He teaches us to care. By caring for him we learn to care for others. Look at his face: He is calm, patient, sleeping peacefully. Just as he lets himself be cared for, we too need to learn how to let ourselves be cared for. To let ourselves be cared for by God, who loves us so much, to let ourselves be cared for by Our Lady, who is our Mother.
After leading the children and nuns in prayer, and giving his blessing, the Pope reiterated this idea: Don’t forget. Don’t forget that we have to learn to let ourselves be cared for, all of us, as they let themselves be cared for.
With the gift of a large statue of the Holy Family, the Pope stressed the idea again:
This is the gift that I am leaving to this house. Pay attention: St. Joseph takes care of Our Lady, and Our Lady takes care of Jesus. The most important one is the one who lets himself be cared for the most: Jesus. He lets himself be cared for by Mary and Joseph.