Need a plan for your spiritual life? Pope proposes this

When Jesus talks about the final judgement, he says to some people: 'Come with me,' but he does not say: 'Come with me because you were baptized, because you were confirmed, because you were married in the Church, because you did not lie, because you did not steal.' No, he says; 'Come with me because you took care of me.' Jesus says: 'Come with me because you took care of me when I was hungry, and you gave me food, when I was thirsty, and you gave me drink, when I was sick, and you visited me,' and so on. I call this the sacrament of the poor. A love that encourages, that edifies, that strengthens.