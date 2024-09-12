12 Perfect saints to help women face their struggles

One of the exciting things about ageing is embracing the role of grandmother. And if ever there was a perfect saint to accompany you in your new status, then it has to be Jesus' very own grandmother, St. Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary. Tradition holds that Anne gave birth to Mary later in life, so it also makes her a relatable figure for women who may be facing the emotional and physical changes that come with aging. Her example of patience and faith reminds women that each stage of life has its own blessings and purpose.