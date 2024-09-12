12 Perfect saints to help women face their struggles

There are many wonders to being a woman today that can make life extremely fulfilling. However, due to the nature of our biology, it also means that there are a myriad of issues that we might encounter throughout our lives that can leave us struggling.
Whether these are physical or mental issues, there are thankfully a number of some pretty impressive holy men and women in the Church's history who we can lean on.
If you take a look at the list below these saints represent a diverse range of life experiences and challenges, offering guidance, support, and inspiration for women at every stage of life. Whether it’s through managing health, balancing work and family, or finding love and purpose in life, these saints show that the ordinary and extraordinary aspects of life can be infused with faith, hope, and meaning.
1St. Philomena: to protect Young Women
When young women step out into the adult world it's hard to resist temptation or not bend to societal pressure. Therefore, they need some support from St. Philomena, who is often seen as a protector of young women, particularly those seeking to maintain their faith and values in the face of societal pressure. Martyred at a young age, she represents virtue and steadfastness. Women navigating the complexities of growing up and finding their identity can turn to St. Philomena for help in their efforts to stay true to oneself and one’s beliefs, even when faced with adversity.
2St. Dwynwen: finding love
Finding a perfect love match is never easy, and for those wanting to find their future spouse this can be very frustrating. Therefore, you can turn to the lesser-known 5th century Welsh saint, St. Dwynwen, who, although single, prayed for the hopes and dreams of all true lovers. She is therefore ideal for those seeking their one true love!
3St. Valentine: Staying in love and happy marriages
As well as St. Dwynwen, you can also turn to St. Valentine, who is widely known as the patron saint of love. While much of his story is wrapped in legend, he is said to have performed secret marriages for couples in defiance of Roman authorities. Women searching for love or navigating the complexities of relationships can turn to St. Valentine for guidance and trust in his intercession to help them find a partner who reflects genuine love and mutual respect, and once they've met their match, to ensure their marriage prospers.
4St. Mary Magdalene: For Body Image and Self-Worth
One of the issues that many women fact today is appreciating that their true value goes far beyond physical appearance. This is where it's interesting to turn to St. Mary Magdalene, whose story has often been misrepresented, but she remains one of the most important figures in the Gospels.
Known for her deep devotion to Jesus, she overcame societal judgments and transformed her life through her faith. For women struggling with body image or societal pressure around beauty, Mary Magdalene offers a powerful reminder that self-worth goes far deeper than physical appearance. Her life encourages women to see themselves as beloved and valuable, regardless of outside standards.
5St. Agatha: for breast health
Today breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women in the United States, accounting for 30 percent of cancer in women each year, according to Cancer.org. Thankfully there is a perfect saint who can offer support for both issues.
St. Agatha is one of the most revered female saints in Christian history, known for her courage and enduring faith during horrific suffering. Born in the 3rd century, she was a young Christian woman who, after refusing the advances of a powerful Roman official, was tortured. This torture included having her breasts mutilated. Miraculously, she was healed, and this led her to be made a patron saint for breast health issues. Her story is a reminder of resilience and inner strength, making her an important figure for women seeking comfort during times of physical pain.
6St. Catherine of Alexandria: for Single Women
While some women desire marriage, others are quite happy to remain single, devoting themselves to causes that are important to them. Yet, society might knock them for their choice. However, the Church is full of indomitable single women who can champion single life.
St. Catherine of Alexandria, for example, was an early Christian martyr known for her intelligence and courage. She refused to marry the Roman emperor, choosing instead to dedicate her life to her faith. For single women who may feel pressure to conform to societal expectations around marriage, St. Catherine serves as a reminder that each person’s path is unique. Her story inspires confidence in women who are seeking true fulfillment, whether or not that includes a romantic relationship.
7St. Gerard Majella: for fertility issues
One of the most difficult struggles in life can be desiring a child yet struggling with fertility. There are a number of saints in the Catholic Church who you can turn to if needed. St. Anne, Mary's mother who tradition holds conceived her daughter late in age, is one such saint. And St. Gerard Majella is commonly invoked by women who are trying to conceive, facing difficulties with pregnancy, or seeking a safe delivery.
His connection to fertility and motherhood stems from a miraculous incident in which a pregnant woman, who was experiencing complications, sought his help. After praying to St. Gerard, the woman gave birth to a healthy child. Ever since, he has been considered a protector of expectant mothers and those hoping to become pregnant.
8St. Monica: for family concerns
Sometimes there are saints out there whose virtues serve as an example in so many areas of our lives, and St. Monica, known for her unwavering faith and dedication, is one of these women.
For years, she endured hardship and worry as she watched her son St. Augustine live a wayward life, but her patience and prayers were ultimately answered. Women who face challenges in their marriages or who worry about their children often turn to St. Monica for comfort and hope, as she represents the power of love, prayer, and perseverance in family life. She is also perfect to pray for if you're in need of a little dose of patience!
9St. Dymphna: for Mental Health issues
It's clear that with all the different changes and demands life has to offer our mental health can struggle. Therefore, it's worth turning to the 7th century saint, St. Dymphna, who is especially relevant for women dealing with anxiety, depression, or emotional difficulties. Her story of fleeing an abusive situation and maintaining her faith despite adversity has made her a symbol of hope and healing for those facing mental health challenges. Women struggling with their inner world can look to Dymphna for peace, strength, and the reminder that their emotional well-being is imperative.
10St. Gianna Beretta Molla: For Working Mothers and Women Facing Difficult Health Decisions
One of the real struggles for women in the 21st century is having a work life without sacrificing family life. If this is a struggle for you, then St. Gianna Beretta Molla is the perfect saint to turn to. The Italian physician and mother made the ultimate sacrifice, choosing to save her unborn child’s life over her own during a complicated pregnancy. The modern-day saint is especially revered by working mothers who are balancing the demands of a career and family. Her commitment to both her professional life and her role as a mother makes her a powerful figure for women facing similar struggles, especially those navigating difficult health decisions.
11St. Zita: for never-ending laundry and chores
A common gripe in life is laundry, especially in families where kids seem to dirty their clothes every 10 minutes. It is a thankless chore that can feel relentless. And sometimes, when you have a myriad of things to do, the call of the laundry can drive you a little crazy. This is where we need to the example of St. Zita.
St. Zita is known for her humble service as a domestic worker in Italy, where she performed her duties with great love and care. She became famous for her kindness and dedication, even when others treated her poorly. Zita’s life shows that everyday tasks like laundry and cleaning can be acts of service and devotion. She offers inspiration to women who may feel overwhelmed by household responsibilities, reminding them that there is value and dignity in even the simplest of chores.
12St. Anne: becoming a grandmother
One of the exciting things about ageing is embracing the role of grandmother. And if ever there was a perfect saint to accompany you in your new status, then it has to be Jesus' very own grandmother, St. Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary. Tradition holds that Anne gave birth to Mary later in life, so it also makes her a relatable figure for women who may be facing the emotional and physical changes that come with aging. Her example of patience and faith reminds women that each stage of life has its own blessings and purpose.