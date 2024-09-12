The first is Mary, whose Most Holy Name we celebrate today. She has given hope to so many people by her support and presence, which she continues to do! On how many lips has her Name appeared, and continues to appear in moments of joy and sorrow! This is because in her, in Mary, we see the Father’s love manifested in one of the most beautiful and fulsome of ways, for in her we see the tenderness – let us not forget tenderness! – of a mother, who understands and forgives everything and who never abandons us. This is why we turn to her!