In Singapore, Pope encourages migrant workers and families 

“Singapore has not only prospered economically" but created a society where "social justice and the common good are held in high regard,” the Pope said.

In his speech to Singaporean political representatives and authorities on the morning of September 12, 2024, Pope Francis praised the economic development of the city-state of over 5 million inhabitants, while encouraging its leaders to continue efforts in the field of social justice, particularly in favor of migrant workers.

The Pope, who made no mention of Singapore's use of the death penalty, also praised the “stability” of the country made up of a “mosaic of ethnicities, cultures, and religions.”

After a relatively low-key arrival in the “Lion City” the day before, Pope Francis finally received the customary honors for a head of state during a welcome ceremony at the Parliament House, the heart of the island's political life. A white hybrid orchid - the emblematic flower of Singapore, which has a museum containing 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids of this delicate flower - was named after Pope Francis on this occasion.

The Pope was welcomed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who he then met privately in one of the building's lounges. The Pontiff then held a similar meeting with the Prime Minister, Wong Shyun Tsai, a central figure in the political life of this parliamentary democracy.

The next phases in this series of institutional meetings took place a quarter of an hour from the parliament, in the large auditorium of the National University of Singapore, where President Shanmugaratnam gave an introductory speech before his host also spoke.

From the very first lines of his speech, Pope Francis said that he was “impressed by the mass of ultra-modern skyscrapers that seem to rise from the sea.”

"They are a clear testimony to human ingenuity, the dynamism of Singaporean society and the acumen of the entrepreneurial spirit,” of Singaporean society, a “commercial crossroads of primary importance and a place where different peoples meet,” the Pope acknowledged.

Better policies for migrant workers

“It is important that Singapore has not only prospered economically, but has also striven to build a society in which social justice and the common good are held in high regard,” the Pope said, praising in particular the efforts to improve quality of life for citizens through public housing, education, and health policies.

However he also highlighted “the risk entailed in focusing solely on pragmatism or placing merit above all things, namely the unintended consequence of justifying the exclusion of those on the margins from benefiting from progress.”

“I hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly – whose labors have laid the foundations for the Singapore we see today – as well as to protecting the dignity of migrant workers,” he said.

This is an important remark in a country with more than a million migrant workers, mainly from India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines, and whose social conditions can sometimes be extremely precarious. “These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage,” he said.

The Pope particularly highlighted the role of Caritas, the Catholic charity organization, in Singapore, explicitly citing its mission. This institution was targeted by the government in the past as part of Operation Spectrum in the late 1980s. While this charitable organization is limited in its ability to help neighboring nations due to the country's laws, the Pontiff urged Singaporeans not to restrict their solidarity to national interests.

“The impartiality of public authorities”

In his speech to the country’s authorities Pope Francis did not mention the death penalty, which is allowed for certain crimes under Singaporean law, even though he regularly advocates for the universal abolition of capital punishment. Nor did he criticize the state's strict supervision of religions. He rather emphasized that the purpose of his visit was to encourage Singaporean Catholics to engage in interreligious dialogue and better cooperation for the common good.

Singapore, a “mosaic of ethnicities, cultures, and religions”, is 31% Buddhist, 20% atheist or agnostic, 19% Christian (6.7% of which are Catholic), 16% Muslim, 9% Taoist and 5% Hindu (2020 census).

“The achievement and preservation of this positive inclusiveness is facilitated by the impartiality of public authorities who engage in constructive dialogue with all, thus making it possible for everyone to make their own unique contribution to the common good and preventing extremism and intolerance from gaining strength or endangering social harmony,” the Pope said.

A role to play in the international order

In a world “threatened today by conflict and wars that have spilled much blood, [...] I welcome your noteworthy promotion of multilateralism and a rules-based order shared by all,” Pope Francis said, while highlighting that “Singapore also has a specific role to play on the international level.” A mediating role, that is also in the DNA of Vatican diplomacy.

Singapore stands out in fact for its ability to organize high-level diplomatic meetings in the country. In November 2015, for example, the city welcomed the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and his Taiwanese counterpart at the time, Ma Yong-jeou. The two men exchanged an unprecedented handshake.

In June 2018, Singapore also hosted the historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an important meeting that however failed to produce any lasting results. It nevertheless helped to strengthen Singapore’s international standing as a rich, stable country benefiting from its neutral status, thus earning it the reputation in the eyes of some observers as an “Asian Switzerland.”

“I encourage you to continue to work in favor of the unity and fraternity of humanity and the common good of all peoples and all nations, in a way that does not exclude others or is restricted to your national interests,” the Pope said, without ever making an explicit reference to China in his speech. Around 75% of Singaporeans are of Chinese origin.

Defending the family

Highlighting the city-state's climate commitments, the Pope also praised the state's “efforts to promote, protect, and support family.”

Singapore has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world - 1.12 children per woman - but maintains its demographic balance thanks to a positive net migration.

Pope Francis' focus on youth and the family is one of the main themes of his 12-day trip to Asia and Oceania. In Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and now Singapore, the 87-year-old Pope stressed the need for demographic vitality. In his address to the Singaporean authorities, the Pope again emphasized the role of the family as “where we learn to be loved and to love, the first place where everyone learns to relate to others.”

“Yet we see that the foundations on which families are built are being challenged by current social conditions, and run the risk of being weakened,” he said. “Families must be allowed to transmit the values that give meaning and shape to life and to teach young people how to form solid and healthy relationships.”