St. John Chrysostom’s unshakable faith should inspire us

One of the main reasons why the Church upholds certain men and women as saints is so that they can inspire us in our personal struggle to grow in holiness.
When we look at how faithful they were to God, we can be inspired and see that it is possible to be a saint.
Holiness is something that can be attained in this life, though we must cooperate with the grace of God.
Unwavering faith
St. John Chrysostom talks about this kind of faith in a homily that has been selected for his feast day in the Office of Readings:
The waters have risen and severe storms are upon us, but we do not fear drowning, for we stand firmly upon a rock. Let the sea rage, it cannot break the rock. Let the waves rise, they cannot sink the boat of Jesus. What are we to fear? Death? Life to me means Christ, and death is gain. Exile? ‘The earth and its fullness belong to the Lord.
St. John Chrysostom goes so far as to "laugh" in the face of any harm that may come to him:
The confiscation of goods? We brought nothing into this world, and we shall surely take nothing from it. I have only contempt for the world’s threats, I find its blessings laughable. I have no fear of poverty, no desire for wealth. I am not afraid of death nor do I long to live, except for your good. I concentrate therefore on the present situation, and I urge you, my friends, to have confidence.
What was his secret to this kind of unwavering faith? He explains that he does not rely on his own strength, but on the strength of God:
Do you not hear the Lord saying: Where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in their midst? Will he be absent, then, when so many people united in love are gathered together? I have his promise; I am surely not going to rely on my own strength! I have what he has written; that is my staff, my security, my peaceful harbor. Let the world be in upheaval. I hold to his promise and read his message; that is my protecting wall and garrison. What message? Know that I am with you always, until the end of the world! If Christ is with me, whom shall I fear?
While holiness might seem out of reach for many of us, we can look at St. John Chrysostom's life for inspiration, knowing that his type of faith is not something we can attain on our own, but only through God's grace.