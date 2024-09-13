Autistic boy’s amazing bird calls are a great lesson for all

A young boy called Samuel has been garnering thousands of followers on social media thanks to his ability to accurately replicate a myriad of bird calls. And while his talent would be enough to amaze top ornithologists, it's his delivery that is equally impressive.
Samuel's unusual talent really came to light when a video of him performing at his school talent show went viral, being viewed nearly six million times.
Yet what is really striking is Samuel's ease up on stage -- even joking with the audience that they should hold their applause until the end of the performance!
For three minutes Samuel provided the audience with an education in bird sounds. In fact, his calls are so accurate he managed to wow fellow bird enthusiasts, with one person commenting on TikTok, "I’m a birder. These were all sooo good. I could’ve ID’d all of them from his sounds alone."
Even Dan Povenmire, the legendary voice actor with a pretty impressive 6.5 million followers on TikTok alone, also enthused over Samuel's unusual gift with a simple: "That was amazing!"
While Samuel's range of calls was beautiful to hear, it was also uplifting to see how his fellow schoolmates responded to his performance. The moment he ended the performance, the room erupted into cheers and applause. Yet, the triumph was also in Samuel's ability to change perceptions of autism.
Common misconceptions
Often, people misunderstand what those with the neurodevelopmental condition are capable of achieving, with the most common belief that they are limited in communicating effectively.
However, while it's true that autism is on a spectrum, with some children being non-verbal, there are plenty of individuals who can effectively communicate, even if it's not always comfortable for them.
What was particularly striking about Samuel's performance was that the youngster stood up in front of his peers -- something many people can't do at the best of times -- and was so naturally at ease as he replicated the oft-beautiful calls of his feathered-friends.
His obvious passion for God's winged wonders has given Samuel a voice that he might never have found without them. And they've also given him a passion to share with others, as he even now takes requests online.
If there is any takeaway to be had from Samuel's performance, it's that if we can find a passion in life, it can help us surpass all expectations.