“Biblical Heroes” can help kids and adults grow in faith

A new book by Mark Hart brings the people of the Bible to life in simple and clear ways that can benefit your entire family.

I picked up Ascension Press' recent release Biblical Heroes because it looked like a meaningful, yet practical way to start each homeschool day with my kids ages 6--16. Between its bite-sized chapters and the many thoughtful discussion questions sprinkled throughout the text based on thirteen scriptural heroes such as Abel, David and Esther, I could tell it would be a huge hit with my family. And I was right.

What I didn't expect was to be so moved by the author and Notre Dame graduate Mark Hart's insights that I'd end up bringing the book to my family's evening devotional time as well to share with my philosophical husband and adult sons. I've actually been carrying Biblical Heroes around in my purse, pulling it out at my rosary group and at a meeting with my favorite priest (he just ordered his own copy).

What makes people in the Bible so relatable?

Whether you're six or one-hundred-and-six, the following timeless wisdom from the introduction unpacks the book's premise and piques the reader's curiosity:

When you read Scripture, you will see that while customs and traditions change, people really don't change all that much. You'll realize that you have more in common with these biblical heroes than you would have originally thought. We aren't just reading about people from thousands of years ago. No, when we read the Bible, it's like we're reading about ourselves. God doesn't change. So knowing what did and did not please God in other people is a great way of knowing what does and does not please God in us.

The stories about Abel, Isaac and David have sparked the most discussion among my family. I really love that each chapter is presented with captivating artwork and a humorous title that's worded in a way to make the ancient text more relevant to modern readers. For example, Abel's chapter is The Bible's First 'Little Brother'; Isaac's is The Bible's First Father-Son Road Trip.

Courtesy of Ascension Press

Reaching kids of all ages (and adults)

It's no surprise that the award-winning author and evangelist Mark Hart is a 25-year veteran of Catholic ministry who presently serves as the executive vice president of Life Teen International. He's also a media producer, renowned radio host and a father of four, so he has a lot of experience reaching kids of all ages.

"Have you ever felt 'competitive' with a brother or sister?"

This question at the end of Abel's story led to an arm-wrestling match between my 11, 14 and 16-year-old. There was a lot of laughter along with a time of meaningful conversation. We discussed the differences between healthy competition that leads to camaraderie as well as striving for excellence in one's particular skill; and unhealthy competition that can lead to cheating, jealousy, and -- in Cain and Abel's case -- something far worse.

My kids were surprised when I shared the ways I dip into unhealthy competition even as an adult -- times when I'm tempted to compare my own accomplishments to others. I struggled to articulate a solution for this negative tendency of mine. Fortunately, the text helped me out: "Abel didn't give his best to God because he wanted to show up his brother ... Abel gave God his best because he loved God. The same should be true for you and me."

Falling short like King David

The chapter on David: 'The Bible's First Rock Star' also led to a lively discussion. While there was no arm wrestling this time, a challenging question was posed: "Have you ever done something you knew you weren't supposed to do?"

Everyone piped up, comparing their ups and downs, their victories and failures with King David's. My kids got really quiet during this passage:

We all sin. We all fall short of God's hopes and expectations for us. We may be tempted at different times and in different ways, but we are all tempted to sin in some way. We have that in common. You're not the only one who is tempted. You're not the only one who sins. Your parents are tempted. Your grandparents were tempted. The pope is tempted...

Once again, the book offered the solution we all needed to hear:

God knew you would be tempted. He also knows that you can resist all temptations with his help. Check out what it says in 1 Corinthians 10:13, 'No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.

We wrote that verse on the blackboard in the kitchen. I keep glancing up at it when I find myself tempted to doubt my abilities to live out my vocation as a wife and a homeschooling mom to many. Every time I read it, I can't help but smile, feeling grateful that God's provided the exact encouragement I needed in a book I picked up for my kids.