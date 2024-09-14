Fr. Mike Schmitz to speak at sold-out LA Prayer Breakfast

Father Mike Schmitz, host of the monumentally successful “Bible in a Year” podcast, will be the keynote speaker at the 19th annual Los Angeles Catholic Prayer Breakfast. The event is a big deal for Catholics of Southern California, who have attended these breakfast talks for nearly two decades. His appearance will place him in good company, as previous speakers have included pro baseball manager Mike Scioscia and Bishop Robert Barron.
There may be no priest better to speak at a large Catholic gathering than Fr. Mike Schmitz. This priest has a natural charisma that exudes joy and contentment in his life, while his talent for maintaining conversational tones and terms helps listeners to grasp complex aspects of Catholicism with ease.
On the Ascension Presents YouTube channel, Fr. Schmitz has produced hundreds of videos with topics ranging from the workings and rites of the Church to aspects of the human condition, like the meaning of “I love you.”
According to Angelus News, the topic of Fr. Schmitz’s keynote address at the LA Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be “Being a Catholic in Today’s World.”
Fr. Schmitz told Angelus News that he drew on his work as youth minister for University of Minnesota-Duluth and the Diocese of Duluth:
“Some students have certain wounds, other students have other wounds. And yet, each one of them needs to know that God actually loves them. And so does each one of us. I believe this is the great need of our time.” Fr. Schmitz told Angelus. “Just like our generations, this generation is made of individuals with individual questions, hurts, and desires.”
Speaking before 2,000 people at an LA breakfast may not compare to speaking before 50,000 at the National Eucharistic Congress, but Fr. Schmitz said that he always prepares for his talks the same way, no matter how many people he’s talking to: He asks himself “What does God want this person/group to know or do?”
Get a preview of the introspective treat of a talk this crowd is in for on the Ascension Presents YouTube Channel. Click here to browse through hundreds of videos from Fr. Schmitz, each designed to make one think about their faith in new and exciting ways.