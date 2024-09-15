Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

The miracle attributed to Blessed Moisés (Video)

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/15/24
Doctors gave no chance for the child to survive but the parents prayed a novena to Fr. Moisés, and the child was born healthy.

On September 14, the universal Church joined Mexico in celebrating the day on which Fr. Moisés Lira Serafín, Missionary of the Holy Spirit, was proclaimed blessed.

The event was held in the Basilica of Guadalupe, during a Eucharistic celebration presided over by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Known as “Apostle of the Love of the Father,” Fr. Moisés had a fruitful priestly life, during which he founded the Congregation of the Missionaries of Charity of Mary Immaculate, which is part of the Family of the Cross, a spirituality inspired by Blessed Conchita Cabrera de Armida.

The miracle attributed to his intercession involved the healing of a baby still in her mother's womb. The video above gives a short summary of what occurred.

Tags:
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.