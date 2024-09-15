The miracle attributed to Blessed Moisés (Video)

On September 14, the universal Church joined Mexico in celebrating the day on which Fr. Moisés Lira Serafín, Missionary of the Holy Spirit, was proclaimed blessed.
The event was held in the Basilica of Guadalupe, during a Eucharistic celebration presided over by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.
Known as “Apostle of the Love of the Father,” Fr. Moisés had a fruitful priestly life, during which he founded the Congregation of the Missionaries of Charity of Mary Immaculate, which is part of the Family of the Cross, a spirituality inspired by Blessed Conchita Cabrera de Armida.
The miracle attributed to his intercession involved the healing of a baby still in her mother's womb. The video above gives a short summary of what occurred.