When getting married a couple sometimes has to face the disappointment of not having everyone they cherish by their sides. This was just the case for one young bride, Anne, whose grandparents couldn't make it to her big day.
However, one of the joys of family is that there is usually a way to celebrate a little differently if everyone lends a hand.
As a recent post from The Columbus Dispatch on Facebook showed, Anne and her husband gathered their family together to reenact their vows in front of her grandparents on her grandmother's birthday.
Quite simply, the couple, dressed in their wedding finery, shared their vows in front of their loved ones with the grandparents enjoying it from the front row.
While we don't get to hear the vows, looking at how emotional Anne's grandparents become -- notably, the grandfather seems totally overwhelmed with love, joy, and pride -- it's clear the couple gave the seniors a moment they will never forget.
Even a "first" dance!
To top off the special occasion, the room was cleared, and the couple performed what seems to be their first dance in front of everyone. Again, much to the delight of the elderly guests.
The idea is one that could inspire other couples who might be missing some more vulnerable family members from their wedding day. While it takes a certain amount of effort, it can provide a moment of so much joy -- and not only is it always good to have a refresher of those all-important vows, the bride gets to wear her dress again!