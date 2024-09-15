Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

The wonderful reaction when couple reenact vows for grandparents

Newlywed couple surprise grandparents

Ingo Bartussek | DocPhotos | Shutterstock | Collage by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/15/24
When a bride's grandparents couldn't make it to her big day, she found a charming way to include the seniors.

When getting married a couple sometimes has to face the disappointment of not having everyone they cherish by their sides. This was just the case for one young bride, Anne, whose grandparents couldn't make it to her big day.

However, one of the joys of family is that there is usually a way to celebrate a little differently if everyone lends a hand.

As a recent post from The Columbus Dispatch on Facebook showed, Anne and her husband gathered their family together to reenact their vows in front of her grandparents on her grandmother's birthday.

Quite simply, the couple, dressed in their wedding finery, shared their vows in front of their loved ones with the grandparents enjoying it from the front row.

While we don't get to hear the vows, looking at how emotional Anne's grandparents become -- notably, the grandfather seems totally overwhelmed with love, joy, and pride -- it's clear the couple gave the seniors a moment they will never forget.

Even a "first" dance!

To top off the special occasion, the room was cleared, and the couple performed what seems to be their first dance in front of everyone. Again, much to the delight of the elderly guests.

The idea is one that could inspire other couples who might be missing some more vulnerable family members from their wedding day. While it takes a certain amount of effort, it can provide a moment of so much joy -- and not only is it always good to have a refresher of those all-important vows, the bride gets to wear her dress again!

Tags:
ElderlyFamilyWeddings
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.