Who are Pope Francis’ favorite saints? 

Pope Francis has always reserved special praise for Jesus’ father, St. Joseph. He is so dedicated to this saint that he even celebrated the Mass inaugurating his Petrine ministry, after being elected a week earlier, on March 19, St. Joseph’s feast day. “I think that in some way St. Joseph wanted to tell me that he would continue to help me, to be beside me, and I would be able to continue to think of him as a friend I could turn to, whom I could trust, whom I could ask to intercede and pray for me,” the Pope said about this Mass in an interview with Vatican News in 2022.