5 Bible quotes to help parents struggling with their teens

The word "teen" is often associated with dread when it comes to parenting. After all, it's a time in a child's life that can be very confusing, frustrating, full of stressors, and tiring as all those hormones play havoc.
But it can feel particularly hurtful for a parent as they are often the ones on the receiving end of all the exhaustion and frustration. (Although, take heart, it's better that your kids take it out on you than their teachers!)
Therefore, if you're feeling worn out or anxious by raising your teen, you should look at these short quotes from Scripture that focus on the values of patience, wisdom, love, and trust -- crucial in fostering healthy relationships with your growing children.
Hopefully you will be inspired to hang on tightly for the following years to come, and all will be well.
1It's worth the effort
"Train the young in the way they should go; even when old, they will not swerve from it." Proverbs 22:6
This verse encourages parents to invest in their children's upbringing with the assurance that the values and lessons taught in their formative years will stay with them. It reminds parents that even when teens stray or seem rebellious, the foundation they've laid will have a lasting impact.
2Seek heavenly help
"But if any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God who gives to all generously and ungrudgingly, and he will be given it." James 1:5
Parenting teens can often feel overwhelming and uncertain, especially if they don't open up and confide in you. This passage offers reassurance that seeking wisdom through prayer and reflection can provide much-needed clarity and guidance. It acknowledges the challenge while pointing to a source of strength beyond oneself.
3Practice patience... a lot!
"With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another through love." Ephesians 4:2
Adolescence is a time when teenagers can test a parent's patience... a lot! This verse encourages humility, gentleness, and love as the key to handling difficult moments. It highlights the importance of maintaining calm and grace when dealing with teen-related frustrations.
4Discipline with care and understanding
"Fathers, do not provoke your children, so they may not become discouraged." Colossians 3:21
This quote serves as a reminder to parents to approach discipline carefully and to not over-react. It's important to breath deeply and avoid harshness or overly strict measures that could lead then to just give up and feel worthless. As the quote suggests, by taking the time to really understand your teen, you will foster a more understanding relationship and they will have greater chance to thrive.
5Let God shoulder your anxiety
"Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:6-7
Parenting can often be a source of deep anxiety, especially during the teen years. This passage reminds parents to bring their worries to God, trusting that peace and calm will follow. It encourages them to lean into faith as a way of relieving stress and finding inner balance and is possibly the most important quote for any parent to read!