After 20 years, couples thankful for marriage prep program

While the content is faithfully Catholic, it's not lecture-based and is designed to help the engaged couple look for and discuss their own answers, fostering deep discussions between them, which allows them to know each other and God better. They have time to process all the information and ask all their questions, even very personal questions, to their mentors. They also have free access to a Catholic Counselor. And it doesn't stop with marriage prep: We give them resources for after their weddings, webisodes, blogs and more. All of this is available in English, Spanish and French from anywhere in the world.