When friends question the pope: 3 simple steps

God is God

"One of the things that has impressed me most about you young people, about you here, is the capacity for interfaith dialogue," the Pope said.

He praised them for dialoguing instead of arguing.

“If you start arguing, 'My religion is more important than yours...,' 'Mine is the true one, yours is not true....' Where does this lead? Where?" A young person from the crowd provided the answer: "Division."

The Pope suggested what he called a "comparison" saying that religions lead to God like "different languages, different idioms."

"But God is God for everyone," he said. "And because God is God for everyone, we are all God's children. [...] There is only one God, and we, our religions are languages, paths to get to God. Some [of us are] Sikh, some Muslim, some Hindu, some Christian, but they are different paths. Understood?"

The Pope reiterated for these young people, "interfaith dialogue" takes courage. "But youth is the age of courage," he said.