Holy See and USA highlight commitment to human rights, democracy

To celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations with US, the Holy See created a stamp and highlighted a shared commitment to human rights and democracy.

It was only 40 years ago, in 1984, that the USA and the Holy See officially established diplomatic relations. To celebrate this anniversary the two states created a commemorative postage stamp, which was presented during a press conference at the Vatican Museums on September 16, 2024. Representatives of both countries took the opportunity to highlight their shared commitment toward protecting human rights and the democratic process, in a world increasingly fraught with conflicts.

“The protection of human rights, the promotion of social justice, and the protection of democratic processes, including those in the United States, form the basis of this relationship, which is increasingly strong,” said Laura Hochla, the current chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy to the Holy See, during the press conference.

The US ambassador, Joe Donnelly, stepped down from his position in July 2024.

Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia

“The U.S. and the Holy See continue to cooperate on numerous global issues, such as the protection of migrants and refugees, interreligious dialogue, conflict resolution -- including the promotion of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine -- and the protection and defense of the environment against climate change," she added.

These sentiments were echoed by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, who said that the cooperation between the two countries focuses on the defense of “the human dignity and rights of each person” and the search for peace and “the means to end all conflicts.”

Citing Pope Francis' September 2015 speech at the US congress, Cardinal Alzaga highlighted Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Dorothy Day, and Thomas Merton, as four representatives that “best expressed the spirit of freedom and social commitment, that distinguishes” the USA.

An apt symbol to reflect these 40 years

“Mail is something that connects two people, or two institutions, despite the distance, despite time. Having a stamp, that is a piece of art, that shows physically the connection between our two countries [...] is an artistic and practical way of showing the length of our relationship and really the strength of it,” Hochla told Aleteia.

© CNF Vatican State

In fact, the stamp was created by Italian artist Daniela Fusco for this anniversary and shows the coat of arms of both states joined together by a ribbon featuring the colors red, white, and blue of the US and the gold and white of the Holy See.

In his speech Cardinal Alazaga characterized the stamp as a “kind of manifesto,” “ a small work of art that will travel the world” with its message.

“Everything we do with the Vatican is grounded in our shared belief in fundamental human rights and both the US and the Holy See are really global presences and so it’s fundamental that we work together,” Hocla said. “I have been a US diplomat for almost 20 years and this is probably one of the most global positions I have ever had. On any given day I am working on everything from Ukraine, to Africa, to Venezuela, to Nicaragua, so really what we work on with the Vatican is a global portfolio.”

A long relationship

Despite only officially establishing relations in 1984, US presidents had representatives that visited the Holy See to discuss political or humanitarian issues as far back as 1797, just a year after the Declaration of Independence.

In 1788, George Washington sent a message to Pius VI, through Benjamin Franklin, stating the Holy See did not need permission to appoint US bishops.

In his speech Cardinal Alzaga cited St. John Paul II’s words to the first US ambassador in 1984, emphasizing how the Polish pope’s words “are still relevant" today: