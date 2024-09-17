The humble St. Joseph of Cupertino was born in a stable

One of the most important virtues to have is humility, as it makes us a more open channel for God's graces to flow through us.
St. Joseph of Cupertino was a saint who clearly displayed this virtue throughout his life.
Born in a stable
The Catholic Encyclopedia explains that St. Joseph was born into a very poor family, and how his mother was forced to give birth to him in a stable:
His father Felice Desa, a poor carpenter, died before Joseph was born and left some debts, in consequence of which the creditors drove the mother, Francesca Panara, from her home, and she was obliged to give birth to her child in a stable.
The fact that he was born in stable does not mean that he automatically became a saint, but he was able to remain humble for the rest of his life.
He would even return to the stables when he joined the Franciscans.
Initially he was denied entrance to the religious order because of his ignorance, but eventually they relented and let him work in the stables:
By his continued prayers and tears he succeeded in obtaining permission to work in the stable as lay help or oblate at the Franciscan convent of La Grotella near Cupertino.
It soon became evident to the Franciscans that St. Joseph was a holy man, and it was precisely his humility that led to his ordination as a priest:
He now gave evidence of great virtues, humility, obedience, and love of penance to such an extent that he was admitted to the clerical state in 1625, and three years later, on 28 March he was raised to the priesthood. Joseph was but little versed in human knowledge, for his biographers relate that he was able to read but poorly, yet infused by knowledge and supernatural light he not only surpassed all ordinary men in the learning of the schools but could solve the most intricate questions.
His humility is also probably why God granted him many spiritual gifts, such as levitation, flying in the air in spiritual ecstasy.
If he wasn't humble, he would have likely grown prideful of his special abilities and thought he was the cause of them.
St. Joseph of Cupertino is a great intercessor for anyone who wants to grow in humility.