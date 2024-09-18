7 Baby names with a beautiful nod to the Virgin Mary

When choosing a name to honor the Blessed Mother, most families will look to the name Mary itself, or familiar derivatives, such as Marie or Maria. However, there are other names that give a nod to the Virgin Mary, thanks to their symbolism, and their association to the color blue -- the color of Mary's blue mantle.
Therefore, if you want a pretty moniker for your little bundle that also gives a meaningful nod to Mary, take a look at these thoughtful options:
1Azure
Azure is a poetic word for a bright blue color, evoking the open sky and the heavens. It connects to the idea of the Virgin Mary as the "Queen of Heaven." This name is more modern but still holds subtle spiritual symbolism through its association with the heavens.
2Celeste
This moniker is popular in France and sounds particularly pretty. Derived from the Latin word for "heavenly," caelestis, this name evokes the sky, which is often associated with the color blue. Celeste carries a gentle, uplifting tone and connects symbolically to the Virgin Mary's association with heaven and peace.
3Marina
Meaning "from the sea," Marina brings to mind the deep blue ocean, a natural symbol of depth and mystery. It can also have spiritual significance as water is linked to purification and rebirth in Catholic tradition. The name feels fresh but still carries classical elegance.
4Lourdes
Named after the famous Marian shrine in Lourdes, France, where the Virgin Mary appeared in 1858 to the young Bernadette. The shrine is a place of healing and devotion, and the blue waters of the Lourdes grotto add to the association. The name Lourdes is both spiritually rich and unique without being too common.
5Sapphire
You might not associate expensive jewels in relation to Mary. However, Sapphire is a gemstone of deep blue color, often symbolizing wisdom, purity, and heaven. The Virgin Mary's connection to royalty and divine grace can be subtly reflected in the name of this precious stone, making it both elegant and meaningful.
6Ciel
Meaning "sky" in French, Ciel evokes the blue sky, which can symbolically connect to the Virgin Mary and her role as a heavenly protector. It is a short, delicate name with a modern twist, while still evoking a sense of the divine and eternal.
7Aqua
Aqua is the Latin word for "water," connecting to the blue hues of the sea and sky. It’s a subtle way of symbolizing purity and renewal, important themes in Catholicism. Though contemporary in feel, Aqua carries spiritual undertones in its association with water and baptism.