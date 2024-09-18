Caldey Island: The heart of Wales’ monastic tradition

Caldey is home to a small community of around 40 permanent residents, including a group of Trappist monks, who carry on with the island’s monastic traditions.

Caldey Island, less than a mile off the coast of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, is a tranquil Welsh destination with a rich religious history. Known in Welsh as Ynys Bŷr, after the 6th-century abbot St. Pyr, the island has been a site of Christian worship for over 1,500 years, making it one of Britain’s sacred islands. Today, Caldey is home to a small community of around 40 permanent residents, including a group of Trappist monks, who carry on with the island’s monastic traditions.

A journey through time: From Celts to Cistercians

The island’s religious heritage dates back to the 6th century, when a Celtic monastery was first established. Over the centuries, the island’s monastic community evolved, passing through the hands of Tironensian monks in the 12th century before being dissolved during the English Reformation. In the early 20th century, Anglican Benedictines revived the tradition and built the existing monastery. However, financial difficulties led to the sale of the island in 1929 to Belgian Cistercians, who have maintained the abbey and island ever since.

Visitors to the island can also get to see the Old Abbey, still standing. Luke Manley | Shutterstock

Monks and modern life: A harmonious balance

While preserving their ancient traditions, the monks of Caldey Island rely on tourism and the production of handmade goods such as perfumes and chocolates. During the spring and summer months, visitors can take a boat from Tenby to explore the island’s spiritual sanctuary and its abundant wildlife. Red squirrels, rare breeds of sheep and a variety of bird species thrive in the island’s peaceful environment.

A rare architectural gem

Built in 1910, the Abbey is considered one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts architecture in Britain. Designed by John Coates Carter, its simple yet striking design features white roughcast walls, red tiled roofs and a distinctive tower. The monastery stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the island’s religious community, blending history, spirituality and art.