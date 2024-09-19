Dramatic flooding in Poland – appeal for prayers and support

Heavy rains have led to severe flooding across Poland and other central European countries in September, causing deaths and billions of dollars of damage.

Poland is facing some of the worst flooding in years. Since mid-September, heavy rainfall has led to numerous floods, and rivers are exceeding their danger levels, flooding homes, roads, and bridges. The worst-affected regions are the southwestern provinces of Lower Silesia and Opole, where the storms hit with unprecedented force, reminiscent of the dramatic events of the flood in 1997.

Dramatic situation

Klodzko was at the center of the cataclysm: A great flood inundated much of the city, broke the dikes, and forced residents to evacuate. There is a shortage of drinking water in the city, as the water supply has been contaminated. Part of the city is without electricity.

The situation is no better in nearby Glucholazy, where water overflowed the embankments and one of the bridges was completely destroyed by the onslaught of water. Emergency rescue services continue to fight, but the scale of the damage is growing by the hour. Several cities and towns in the region have been evacuated.

The floods are also affecting the neighboring countries of Germany, Czechia, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, and Romania. Reuters reports at least 23 deaths so far.

According to CNA, in Austria, "the Cistercian Abbey of Heiligenkreuz in the Vienna Woods, one of the world’s oldest continuously occupied Cistercian monasteries, was severely affected earlier this week."

Flooding in Poland is causing property damage and loss of lives. Dawid Radomski

Caritas' immediate assistance

In response to the tragedy, Caritas Poland has mobilized aid for those affected, donating the equivalent of over $100,000 US dollars (400,000 zlotys) to support the worst-affected areas.

How can we help?

Caritas and local governmental and non-governmental organizations are accepting donations from those able to offer donations of money or in kind. However, all people of good will are invited to pray for the flood victims.